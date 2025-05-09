Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the first of a new series of historical mystery-thrillers, award-winning novelist Amanda Roberts takes the reader back to Berwick in the 16th Century.

Lady of the Quay (Isabella Gillhespy Series Book 1) tells the story of a young woman, the only daughter of a wealthy merchant, whose inheritance following the unexpected death of her father is not what she had expected.

The inspiration to set a series of historical novels in Berwick came during a family holiday in the town in 2021, when Amanda’s imagination was captured by the Elizabethan ramparts and the town’s very unique past.

She reached out to Berwick-based illustrator Ali Edwards at Coostie Illustration & Design to create the front cover and an illustrated map that provides a visual guide to the reader who may not be familiar with the town.

For more information about Lady of the Quay and to purchase the novel, which is being launched tomorrow, go to https://amandarobertsauthor.co.uk/lady-of-the-quay