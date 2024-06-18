Kickstart for book inspired by Seahouses
A few weeks ago, Michael McCallin, based in Shropshire went on a boat cruise around the Farne islands and came across Longstone lighthouse when he thought: 'It would be hard pushed to get a deliveroo out here, that's probably why seagulls steal our food, to take back to the lighthouse', and an idea was born and a kickstarter campaign created.
The book in question is a children's book titled, 'The Secret Society of Seagulls' that tells the tale of Steven Seagull, a common gull who enjoys exploring with his best friend Eddie. One day, they comes across a lighthouse and see a human living inside who comes to befriend them. When a storm comes, Steven does all he can to gather a supply of food for a very isolated lighthouse keeper, but he too must keep out of danger.
The campagin is after £5000 which covers all costs of printing, bundle equipment and charges for using the site. The deadline for funding is Tuesday July 9th.
Those who want to see a little representation of the North East Coast can back the project by either sharing the site link: http://kck.st/45h7ftA or by backing from as little as £1, with various bundles available to those who want to offer more support, including hand crocheted characters from the book.
The creator states that nothing in the book is AI, every aspect is personally created, from the writing to the illustration and hopes that the love and passion for the story translate to the page.
