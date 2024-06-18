Kickstart for book inspired by Seahouses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A kickstarter campaign has been created for a children's book, inspired by Seahouses and the Farne Islands.

A few weeks ago, Michael McCallin, based in Shropshire went on a boat cruise around the Farne islands and came across Longstone lighthouse when he thought: 'It would be hard pushed to get a deliveroo out here, that's probably why seagulls steal our food, to take back to the lighthouse', and an idea was born and a kickstarter campaign created.

The book in question is a children's book titled, 'The Secret Society of Seagulls' that tells the tale of Steven Seagull, a common gull who enjoys exploring with his best friend Eddie. One day, they comes across a lighthouse and see a human living inside who comes to befriend them. When a storm comes, Steven does all he can to gather a supply of food for a very isolated lighthouse keeper, but he too must keep out of danger.

The campagin is after £5000 which covers all costs of printing, bundle equipment and charges for using the site. The deadline for funding is Tuesday July 9th.

Those who want to see a little representation of the North East Coast can back the project by either sharing the site link: http://kck.st/45h7ftA or by backing from as little as £1, with various bundles available to those who want to offer more support, including hand crocheted characters from the book.