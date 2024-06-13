Katrina Porteous to launch her latest poetry collection at Barter Books in Alnwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event for Katrina Porteous’ latest book of poems, titled Rhizodont, is taking place at Barter Books on Monday, June 24 from 7.30pm – where she will be in conversation with Bloodaxe Books’ editor Neil Astley.
Katrina, who has lived in Beadnell since 1987, will also be part of a joint online reading and discussion event that will be livestreamed on Wednesday, June 26 from 7pm and will be available to watch live or later via YouTube.
For more information about both events, including details for booking your place at the one in Barter Books, go to www.bloodaxebooks.com/events?articleid=519
Rhizodont is named after a three-metre-long fossil fish found on the Northumberland coast in 2007.
As Katrina writes in her introduction to the collection, the poems begin in former coalmining communities of East Durham, where her grandfather was a pitman, and travel north to the shores of Northumberland just south of Berwick.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.