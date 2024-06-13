Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland poet will be launching her fourth collection at a well-known venue in Alnwick.

The event for Katrina Porteous’ latest book of poems, titled Rhizodont, is taking place at Barter Books on Monday, June 24 from 7.30pm – where she will be in conversation with Bloodaxe Books’ editor Neil Astley.

Katrina, who has lived in Beadnell since 1987, will also be part of a joint online reading and discussion event that will be livestreamed on Wednesday, June 26 from 7pm and will be available to watch live or later via YouTube.

For more information about both events, including details for booking your place at the one in Barter Books, go to www.bloodaxebooks.com/events?articleid=519

Poet Katrina Porteous. Picture by Tony Griffiths.

Rhizodont is named after a three-metre-long fossil fish found on the Northumberland coast in 2007.