Following a book deal last year, ‘The Game’ by Holy Island author Danny Dagan has been released by specialist publisher Bloodhound Books.

In the novel described as a nail-biting thriller, a large part of which is set in Northumberland, the children of five billionaires are taken hostage by a self-styled Robin Hood group. To save them, their parents must play: THE GAME.

Danny left corporate life in London eight years ago and now writes in his garden shed on the island.

He said: “The peace and quiet of Holy Island are the perfect space to be creative and write without interruption, especially when the tide is in.

The Game is available to order on the Amazon website.

“Last year was life-changing for me. Two weeks after I started submitting my latest manuscript for consideration, I had a book deal, with an option for my next one. Shortly after, the audiobook rights were snapped up by Dreamscape Media.”

