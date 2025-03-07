Holy Island author Danny Dagan launches new thriller set in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:59 BST

Following a book deal last year, ‘The Game’ by Holy Island author Danny Dagan has been released by specialist publisher Bloodhound Books.

In the novel described as a nail-biting thriller, a large part of which is set in Northumberland, the children of five billionaires are taken hostage by a self-styled Robin Hood group. To save them, their parents must play: THE GAME.

Danny left corporate life in London eight years ago and now writes in his garden shed on the island.

He said: “The peace and quiet of Holy Island are the perfect space to be creative and write without interruption, especially when the tide is in.

“Last year was life-changing for me. Two weeks after I started submitting my latest manuscript for consideration, I had a book deal, with an option for my next one. Shortly after, the audiobook rights were snapped up by Dreamscape Media.”

The Game is available to order on the Amazon website.

