The event, which takes place at The Alnwick Garden, has been organised by Helen Stanton, owner of the town’s Accidential Bookshop.

It takes place on Thursday, December 1 when Maggie will be discussing the inspiration behind her beautiful novel The Marriage Portrait, what she discovered about the real Lucrezia de’ Medici during her research and shedding new light on a familiar story with Claire Malcolm of New Writing North.

Maggie said: “I’m so honoured that Bookshop.org has chosen The Marriage Portrait as its book of the month.

Author Maggie O'Farrell is coming to The Alnwick Garden to promote her new book.

"I wrote this novel during the pandemic, when my previous novel, Hamnet, was published. I could not be more grateful for the extraordinary support of independent booksellers, and the ever more inventive ways they devised to get books into readers’ hands.”

The event is also being live streamed . Doors open at 5.45pm for a 6.30pm start.

Tickets via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT