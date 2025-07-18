First novel published for Cornhill author Kym Billington-Baddley

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:32 BST
It has been several years in the making, but a Cornhill resident’s great determination has been rewarded as her first novel has been published.

Kym Billington-Baddley has been writing for a few years now and has successfully published some poetry. She decided to take things further by writing a fiction book.

Published by ShieldCrest, Nine Lives, No Cat! follows a group of people brought together through a set of very unfortunate circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set in a toxic and brutal organisation, nine people find themselves on very different journeys in the space of a few weeks.

Author Kym Billington-Baddley.placeholder image
Author Kym Billington-Baddley.

The one thing they have in common is the promise to meet regularly at the newly formed Wine O’clock Club. This is where they can share their experiences and their life’s journeys as they try to make sense of what has happened to each one of them.

For more information and to purchase a copy of the novel, go to www.shieldcrest.co.uk/about/featured-authors/kym-bb

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice