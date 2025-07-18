First novel published for Cornhill author Kym Billington-Baddley
Kym Billington-Baddley has been writing for a few years now and has successfully published some poetry. She decided to take things further by writing a fiction book.
Published by ShieldCrest, Nine Lives, No Cat! follows a group of people brought together through a set of very unfortunate circumstances.
Set in a toxic and brutal organisation, nine people find themselves on very different journeys in the space of a few weeks.
The one thing they have in common is the promise to meet regularly at the newly formed Wine O’clock Club. This is where they can share their experiences and their life’s journeys as they try to make sense of what has happened to each one of them.
For more information and to purchase a copy of the novel, go to www.shieldcrest.co.uk/about/featured-authors/kym-bb
