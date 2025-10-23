Famous footballer family link to new Berwick book

By Margaret Shaw
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 10:15 BST
The Guildhall in Berwick was the venue for the launch of a book, The Spy in a Berwick Garden, written and researched by Lindsay Allason-Jones and Phil Rowett.

To an enthralled, near capacity audience, Lindsay revealed how her initial plan to get rid of an air raid shelter in her garden shortly after she moved in led to the discovery that Berwick man, Gibson Ferrier Steven, had used the shelter as his base for his role as a Voluntary Interceptor for the Radio Security Service (a section of MI6) during the Second World War.

This significant building has now been restored and is open to the public on Heritage Open Days.

The evening ended with the presentation of a copy of the book to Gibson Ferrier Steven’s grandson, the former England footballer Trevor Steven, by Phil.

The book is available at Grieve’s Bookshop and the Berwick Records Office, priced £9.99.

