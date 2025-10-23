The Guildhall in Berwick was the venue for the launch of a book, The Spy in a Berwick Garden, written and researched by Lindsay Allason-Jones and Phil Rowett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To an enthralled, near capacity audience, Lindsay revealed how her initial plan to get rid of an air raid shelter in her garden shortly after she moved in led to the discovery that Berwick man, Gibson Ferrier Steven, had used the shelter as his base for his role as a Voluntary Interceptor for the Radio Security Service (a section of MI6) during the Second World War.

This significant building has now been restored and is open to the public on Heritage Open Days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening ended with the presentation of a copy of the book to Gibson Ferrier Steven’s grandson, the former England footballer Trevor Steven, by Phil.

The book is available at Grieve’s Bookshop and the Berwick Records Office, priced £9.99.