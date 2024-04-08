Duke of Northumberland's new book to kickstart series of literary talks at Alnwick Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Duke’s book explores the history of the Wars of the Roses by focusing on members of the Percy family - the 2nd Earl of Northumberland, his four warrior sons, and their surviving heir, battling through some of the most brutal and violent decades of British history.

The book also includes beautifully produced illustrations and maps by Peter Phillips, as well as images of incredible surviving documents from the Alnwick Castle archive.

To coincide with the publication of the book, the Duke will deliver an exclusive talk about his family’s involvement in this fascinating story at 6.30pm on April 25.

Attendees will also gain out-of-hours access to Alnwick Castle's new exhibition, also called Lions of the Red Rose.

A proportion of all ticket sales from the Duke’s book talk will be donated to The Battlefields Trust, whose important work helps preserve many of the sites described within the book.

Other literary events planned throughout the season include:

Saturday 18 May - Book Talk with Alison Weir - Mary I: Queen of Sorrows - 19:30

Saturday 25 May - Book talk - Vital Organs with Suzie Edge (rescheduled date) - 19:00

Tuesday 9 July - Book talk with Annie Garthwaite - The King's Mother - 19:30

Thursday 29 August - Book talk with Ian Mortimer - Medieval Horizons: Why the Middle Ages Matter - 16:00

Friday 11 October - Book talk with Nicola Tallis - Young Elizabeth: Princess, Prisoner, Queen - 19:30