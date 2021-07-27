Daily meditations delivered by Northumberland woman through lockdown turned into book

It began as a WhatsApp message offered by Longframlington yoga and meditation teacher Virgina Kennedy.

Initially sent to a yoga class who meet in the village hall, the daily meditations became extremely popular as the year progressed and a valued source of support.

A selection of the original meditations has now been made into a book by Virginia titled ‘March to March’.

Virginia Kennedy with her new book, March to March.

It was launched at an event in the hall on Sunday, the first time the group has had the chance for an in-person get together,

There were readings from the book, the sharing of the story of how the book came into being, and thoughts from participants on what the journey has meant to them.

Thanks are expressed to The Running Fox for donating food and Dobbies for drinks.

Copies of the book, priced £5, are available by emailing [email protected]