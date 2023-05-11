The crime novel will follow fictional Detective Sergeant Jack Shaftoe and his colleague Detective Constable Stella van Kirk as they try to track down the person who killed a health and safety manager from a nuclear waste processing plant in Cumbria.

During the course of the detectives’ murder investigation they uncover a plot to steal nuclear materials, carry out an attack in Moscow, and bring the world to the brink of conflict, so must attempt to save the day.

It has been titled The Priest and the Whistleblower, alluding to murder victim Albert McManus’ intention to discuss a radioactive leak with an investigative journalist and Albert’s brother, a Catholic priest that could prove pivotal in cracking the case.

This is Gordon's sixth book.

Gordon, who lives in Seaton Delaval, said: “This is a fast-moving novel, which highlights not only a complex and intricate investigation involving both the UK nuclear establishment and shadowy government departments, but also an intimate insight into the realistic relationships between Shaftoe and his colleagues as they pursue the suspects.”

The book draws on Gordon’s experience working in the nuclear industry, which he did for 35 years prior to his retirement.

His career involved working on Ministry of Defence equipment, research reactors, nuclear processing plants and decommissioning radioactive installations, as well as serving on several nuclear-related committees.