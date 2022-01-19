Crime authors coming together for special event to aid charity

Trevor Wood (left) and Emma Christie are hosting a free ‘Meet the Writers’ evening.

Trevor Wood, writer of ‘Dead End Street’, and Emma Christie, author of ‘Find her First’, are hosting a free ‘Meet the Writers’ evening on at the Strawberry pub, Newcastle, at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 25.

The event is raising money for the People’s Kitchen, in Newcastle, with the pair donating £3 for every person who shows up.

At the event the pair will be talking about their new books, giving a short reading and there will be an opportunity to buy signed copies. There will also be a chance for people to make their own donations to the charity if they wish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is part of a whistle-stop tour of the North East and Edinburgh which will include visits to Waterstones in Newcastle, Forum Books in Corbridge, Cogito Books in Hexham, and the bound in Whitley Bay

The crime-writing duo first met online where they both played prominent roles in the formation of the Debut 20s, a large group of debut authors who had the misfortune to have their first books published in 2020, when the bookshops were mostly closed.

Trevor, who volunteers at the Kitchen, said: “It’s been a bizarre time to have your first books published.

"Dead End Street is my third book but the first that I’ve actually been able to do any public events for.

"Having the support of other authors in a similar position has been a Godsend. Emma in particular has been a constant source of encouragement.”

Emma added: “When you first get published you know absolutely nothing about the industry.

"That would be bad enough in normal times but in the last couple of years it’s been doubly difficult and being part of a group of authors in the same boat has really helped me navigate my way through the maze.”

‘Dead End Street’ is the third and final book in Trevor’s Jimmy Mullen trilogy, set in Newcastle’s homeless community.