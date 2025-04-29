Children’s book festival returns to Felton with stories, authors, and outdoor adventures
On Sunday, May 4 at Gallery Forty5 and The Plot, Felton, children are invited along for a day packed with a lineup of book-themed activities.
Visitors will have the opportunity meet children’s authors – Annabella Baker, Holly Taylor, Becca and Mike Poremba, Kirsty Cooper, and Deborah Bell.
Children will also receive a special visit from outdoor learning providers, Our Little Wildlings and their newly hatched chicks and ducks.
Other activities include a story writing competition, hands-on puppet making and nature art activities, a story-themed adventure trail around the festival site where partakers can collect stickers for their adventure books, as well as live storytelling sessions throughout the day.
This comes after a successful second year of the adults Little Felton Book Festival – organised with the intention of raising funds for Felton Primary School.
Tickets for the children’s day are £5 and accompanying adults attend for free.
