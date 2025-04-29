Children’s book festival returns to Felton with stories, authors, and outdoor adventures

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
The Little Felton Children’s Book Festival is returning for a day packed with stories, creativity, and adventure.

On Sunday, May 4 at Gallery Forty5 and The Plot, Felton, children are invited along for a day packed with a lineup of book-themed activities.

Visitors will have the opportunity meet children’s authors – Annabella Baker, Holly Taylor, Becca and Mike Poremba, Kirsty Cooper, and Deborah Bell.

Children will also receive a special visit from outdoor learning providers, Our Little Wildlings and their newly hatched chicks and ducks.

An attendee of Little Felton Book Festival 2024.An attendee of Little Felton Book Festival 2024.
An attendee of Little Felton Book Festival 2024.

Other activities include a story writing competition, hands-on puppet making and nature art activities, a story-themed adventure trail around the festival site where partakers can collect stickers for their adventure books, as well as live storytelling sessions throughout the day.

This comes after a successful second year of the adults Little Felton Book Festival – organised with the intention of raising funds for Felton Primary School.

Tickets for the children’s day are £5 and accompanying adults attend for free.

