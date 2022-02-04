Cheviots form backdrop to new novel by Northumbrian author

Shadowfolk by Chris Ord.

A dark fairy tale set in the Cheviots, the novel centres around a young girl whose father has disappeared, and her struggle to find him.

Aoife and her mother live with a monster who controls their lives, but a book of fairy tales provides a link to her past, when she was happy and safe. She is convinced the stories are her salvation, holding the key to escaping, and finding her father.

Chris, 51, took voluntary redundancy from Gateshead Council in August 2015. Having left his job of 15 years in education policy, the father-of-four decided he was going to fulfil his dream to write a novel.

His debut Becoming was published in September 2016 to widespread critical acclaim and success. Shadowfolk is his fourth novel, and all of his books are set in his home county.

Chris said: ‘I love Northumberland. It’s a stunning place with mystery and drama. It can be wild and unpredictable, and has a sense of danger, as well as space.

"It’s somewhere you can get lost and be on your own, and the sense of isolation and loneliness appeals to me. Atmosphere, mood and setting are key parts of my writing and there is nowhere better to inspire this.”

Taken from a collection of old songs called the Child Ballads, Shadowfolk is in part a modern retelling of the classic Northumbrian song,Tam Lin.