Cheviot Hills in Northumberland form backdrop for new thriller by author Steve Chambers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dark Months is the follow up to his debut novel, GLADIO – We Can neither Confirm Nor Deny, which was also published by Zymurgy Publishing.
“Northumberland is wild, empty, moody and mysterious,” he said. “The Cheviots provide a brilliant backdrop for a thriller because they are ancient and largely unknown.”
The book’s blurb says: ‘When Pauline takes pity on a dishevelled stranger sheltering in the local church, she’s just being a good Samaritan… but it can have devastating consequence.’
Steve has lived in the north east for most of his life but settled in Whitley Bay a number of years ago.
Also a dramatist, he has written for TV shows Casualty and Byker Grove, feature film Hold Back the Night starring Sheila Hancock and adapted several books for BBC Radio 4.
The Dark Months is out on March 11, price £9.99. ISBN 978 1903506 523