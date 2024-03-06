Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dark Months is the follow up to his debut novel, GLADIO – We Can neither Confirm Nor Deny, which was also published by Zymurgy Publishing.

“Northumberland is wild, empty, moody and mysterious,” he said. “The Cheviots provide a brilliant backdrop for a thriller because they are ancient and largely unknown.”

The book’s blurb says: ‘When Pauline takes pity on a dishevelled stranger sheltering in the local church, she’s just being a good Samaritan… but it can have devastating consequence.’

Steve has lived in the north east for most of his life but settled in Whitley Bay a number of years ago.

Also a dramatist, he has written for TV shows Casualty and Byker Grove, feature film Hold Back the Night starring Sheila Hancock and adapted several books for BBC Radio 4.