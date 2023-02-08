Deliciously Simple is a collection of over 100 recipes – from starters to puddings, with everything in between – which are deceptively straightforward without any compromise on taste, and all with an emphasis on speed.

They range from flash in the pan suppers (meatballs with honey and mustard sauce, spicy coconut chicken) to recipes where the oven does all the work (spicy one-pan Spanish chicken, haddock, potato and fennel traybake).

Having trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London, she has taught at Leiths School of Food & Wine, contributed recipes and food for cookery books and magazines as a food stylist, and run her own successful London catering business. Her cookbooks include Make It Easy, The Get Ahead Cook and Just One Pan.

Jane Lovett.