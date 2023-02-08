News you can trust since 1854
Chatton cook Jane Lovett lined up for talk-in with tasters in Alnwick

The latest book by Chatton cook Jane Lovett is published on March 2.

By Ian Smith
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 4:51pm

Deliciously Simple is a collection of over 100 recipes – from starters to puddings, with everything in between – which are deceptively straightforward without any compromise on taste, and all with an emphasis on speed.

They range from flash in the pan suppers (meatballs with honey and mustard sauce, spicy coconut chicken) to recipes where the oven does all the work (spicy one-pan Spanish chicken, haddock, potato and fennel traybake).

Having trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London, she has taught at Leiths School of Food & Wine, contributed recipes and food for cookery books and magazines as a food stylist, and run her own successful London catering business. Her cookbooks include Make It Easy, The Get Ahead Cook and Just One Pan.

Jane Lovett.
Jane will be doing a talk-in with tasters with The Accidental Bookshop in the Northumberland Hall in Alnwick on Thursday, March 16 at 7pm. For tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/forumbooks/the-accidental-bookshop-presents-jane-lovett/e-rkgzdb

