Thursday, November 13 is set to be one of the busiest days of the year at Sanderson Arcade as a celebrity chef is returning to Waterstones in Morpeth for an exclusive book signing.

The Arcade and Waterstones teams are thrilled to welcome him back to Morpeth as he launches his new festive cookbook, Rick Stein’s Christmas.

The special signing event is expected to draw big crowds as fans gather for the chance to meet one of Britain’s most well-known chefs in person.

Rick Stein’s Christmas is his first dedicated festive cookbook – packed with more than 100 recipes, it is full of inspiration for the holiday season.

From indulgent roast goose and glazed ham to mince pies and clever ways to transform leftovers, he also weaves in his own treasured memories of family, food and Christmas traditions.

Rick’s previous visit to Sanderson Arcade in 2023 proved just how popular he is with local fans. Hundreds of copies of his cookbook Simple Suppers flew off the shelves, with visitors queuing up for the chance to meet him.

Caroline Dominey, manager at Waterstones in Morpeth, said: “This promises to be another highlight of our events calendar.

“Rick is such a household name and we know this book signing will once again create a real sense of excitement across Morpeth.”

She added that the signing event, which starts at noon, is unticketed and will be busy, so please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

In addition, people can find out more about the activities and events taking place during half term at www.waterstones.com/events/search/shop/morpeth