Bookshop Day in Alnwick: Exclusive launches and local author events at The Accidental Bookshop

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:38 BST
Northumberland’s The Accidental Bookshop has announced special author events and exclusive early releases to celebrate Bookshop Day.

Bookshop Day takes place annually on the second Saturday in October, celebrating the cultural importance of high street bookshops and encouraging the public to shop local.

Falling on October 11, the Alnwick bookshop will host local authors Caroline Roberts and Oskar Jenson as visitors have the chance to meet the writers and have their books signed.

Caroline Roberts from Chatton returns at 11am with the sequel to the Second Chance Supper Club – Christmas at the Second Chance Supper Club.

Chatton author Caroline Roberts at a previous book signing at The Accidental Bookshop.placeholder image
Chatton author Caroline Roberts at a previous book signing at The Accidental Bookshop.

Officially being published on October 23, The Accidental Bookshop have exclusively got editions of the brand-new books early to help celebrate. All of Caroline’s books contain personal recipes and so her Christmas honey biscuits will also be available to try.

At 3pm, Oskar Jensen will be signing his debut novel, crime thriller Helle and Death which follows a Danish expat and a series of murders in remote Northumberland.

