Book Launch for Amble Writer Following Art Exhibition Residency

Amble-based organisation Dovecote Street Arts is set to launch a new poetry booklet by local writer Ali Rowland this weekend, thanks to funding from the Northumberland Coast National Landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali was writer-in-residence at the ‘Rooted’ exhibition in May which showcased the work of 18 North East artists. The exhibition, made possible by the support of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape, centred around the artists’ relationship to the landscape in the context of the climate crisis. Dovecote Street Arts is now launching a booklet of poems produced during Ali’s residency, displayed alongside images of the works that inspired them.

Ali shares: “I was thrilled to be asked to be writer-in-residence for the ‘Rooted’ project. The exhibition was carefully curated to both celebrate the beauty of the landscape we live in and respond to the challenges of climate change and increased tourism in the area. It was easy to be inspired by the excellent paintings, photographs, and installations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book launch is taking place on Saturday 14th September, at the Dovecote Centre in Amble from 6pm-7:30pm and all are welcome. Attendees can hear from Ali and get their free copy at this event.

Rooted Poetry Booklets

Ali continues: “I was able to do some readings during the exhibition fortnight and hear first-hand some very positive feedback from those attending. Now that the pamphlet is out and it is free, thanks to funding from Northumberland Coast National Landscape, there is a chance to look at the exhibits again. I hope readers will enjoy the poems.”

She added, “It’s great that Amble is becoming such a cultural hotspot. The monthly ‘Crit’ nights at the Dovecote Centre are also a fantastic ongoing opportunity to see local artists’ work and hear about their insights and inspirations”.

The book will be distributed to various locations after the launch on Saturday. If you can’t make the event, keep an eye on the Dovecote Street Arts social media channels for information about where to get a copy.