Blyth mother launches debut book embracing neurodiversity with “Squirrels, Odd Socks and Side Quests”
Stefanie Simpson’s first ever book, Squirrels, Odd Socks and Side Quests will be released in an official launch at Blyth Library on July 28 from 10am – 1pm.
As a mother of two, the book addresses the challenges of juggling a busy life with neurodiversity – aiming to make others in similar situations feel seen.
Stefanie said: “I’m a big believer that you don’t have to have it all together and that socks don't have to match, to be doing a good job.
"You can build a beautiful life even when your brain is jumping from one side quest to another. Most of all, I believe that kindness, to yourself and to others, is the real magic. A bit of humour, a lot of heart, and a stubborn hope can get you through almost anything.”
