Blyth mother launches debut book embracing neurodiversity with “Squirrels, Odd Socks and Side Quests”

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
A Blyth mam announces the launch of her debut book embracing neurodiversity.

Stefanie Simpson’s first ever book, Squirrels, Odd Socks and Side Quests will be released in an official launch at Blyth Library on July 28 from 10am – 1pm.

As a mother of two, the book addresses the challenges of juggling a busy life with neurodiversity – aiming to make others in similar situations feel seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stefanie said: “I’m a big believer that you don’t have to have it all together and that socks don't have to match, to be doing a good job.

Stefanie Simpson.placeholder image
Stefanie Simpson.

"You can build a beautiful life even when your brain is jumping from one side quest to another. Most of all, I believe that kindness, to yourself and to others, is the real magic. A bit of humour, a lot of heart, and a stubborn hope can get you through almost anything.”

The book can be purchased directly from the author, and will be available on Amazon following the launch.

Related topics:BlythAmazon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice