Best-selling authors will headline Alnwick Story Fest 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Story Fest will run from the February 28 to March 2, as the event transforms the town into a creative base, inviting guests to have fun, learn new skills and meet with writers, authors, poets and artists.
Best-selling authors, LJ Ross, Adele Parks, Alexander McCall Smith, and Oliver Burkeman and Mari Hannah will headline the up-coming festival.
Amongst the author-led events, L.J Ross will share her journey from a legal career to becoming the writer of the popular DCI Ryan series with over ten-million books sold world-wide, whilst writer, Sir Alexander McCall Smith will reflect on his prolific career and his passion for storytelling.
The weekend also promises children’s events, workshops and more talks from authors across different locations in town from Alnwick Playhouse and Barter Books to Bailiffgate Museum and Alnwick Garden.
Among the family-friendly events, illustrator and storyteller, Gillian O’Mara invites families to a sea-themed workshop and Xanthe Gresham Knight, author of Goddesses and Heroines: Women of Myth and Legend, teaches about ancient myths through an interactive performance.
The festival will also include a ‘live museum’, live music and a chance to meet local authors in the marketplace every afternoon and evening throughout the weekend.
Suzy Walker, journalist from Blyth, founded the idea after moving back to Alnwick from London and attending a book launch at The Accidental Bookshop. She aims to use the event to boost creativity in the town by celebrating its unique culture.
Visit www.alnwickstoryfest.com to see the full programme and buy tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.