Secrets of life backstage in the West End are revealed in a new memoir by a Berwickshire man who was a long-serving stage manager.

Beginners to the Stage, Please traces Stewart Arnott’s progress from tearing tickets in his teens to becoming the stage manager for The Phantom of the Opera in London.

Along the way, he explains various aspects of how the industry works, delves into the psychology of performers and audiences, and provides detailed descriptions of how shows are put together and run.

The theatre is a world Stewart knows very well, having worked extensively in the West End over four decades – front-of-house, stage-door-keeping, crewing, set-operating and stage managing.

Stewart Arnott.

This gives him an in-depth knowledge of individual shows and a breadth of experience that offers a perspective few others will have had.

Peppered with personal anecdotes and a fair amount of (unabashed!) name-dropping, the book offers an insight into the nitty-gritty of daily life behind the scenes on some of the West End’s most successful and well-known shows.

Stewart, who is now based in Coldingham, said: “Musical theatre fans are a passionate bunch, always keen for a new take on the shows and industry that they love so much.

“I want to share my view of this world, an insider’s view, and describe what it’s really like to work backstage on some of the biggest and most popular West End musicals with some of entertainment’s biggest and most popular names.

“Now that I am no longer working, this book is my way of still being able to share my knowledge, my experience and my enthusiasm, and also to encourage newcomers to believe that they can make a career for themselves in the theatre.”

Stewart has worked extensively in the West End, specialising in large-scale, technical musicals. He was the stage manager for the original London production of The Phantom of the Opera for the last 20 years of its run.

He has also worked on David Essex’s Mutiny!, Metropolis, the original Miss Saigon, Mike Batt’s The Hunting of the Snark and Crazy For You.

For every copy of Beginners to the Stage, Please (the release date is August 28) that is bought directly from Troubador Publishing Ltd – https://troubador.co.uk – £1 will be donated to the theatre-based charity network Acting For Others.