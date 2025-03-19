A gran had the most wholesome reaction when her grandson announced that he had secured a publishing deal for his romance novel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Purves, 28, was told that he had won the Penguin Michael Joseph Undiscovered Writers’ Prize for "Do not kiss Nicholas Prince" last month.

As soon as he found out, Brandon rushed over to tell his grandma Mary Purves, 88, and was able to capture her heart-warming reaction on video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary has been an avid supporter of Brandon and has closely followed his progression through the Penguin Michael Joseph competition since he entered in August last year.

Brandon Purves and his grandma Mary Purves.

The book is a queer love story, a topic close to Brandon's heart, and includes a close relationship between a grandma and her grandson, which was inspired by Brandon's love for Mary.

Brandon, an author from Berwick-upon-Tweed, said: "It meant so much to me to be able to share the news with my gran.

"I knew I wanted to film it - partially for myself but also for our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's a very quirky character so I had a feeling she'd have a great reaction.

"She's always been so supportive of me, not only in my career, but as a gay man too.

"It was important to me that my first book represent a love story that I could relate to, so I kind of consider it a love letter to the queer community.

"And my gran couldn't be more encouraging.

"She's always asking me when I'm going to be bringing a husband home!"