Berwick author brings together short tales written during Covid-19 lockdowns
Berwick author Antony Chessell has written a booklet bringing together 20 short tales that he wrote during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
These were originally published in the newsletter of The Probus Club of Berwick-upon-Tweed, The Fourum newsletter for the villages of Branxton, Crookham, Ford and Etal and the newsletter of the Till Valley Archaeological Society (TillVAS).
The booklet also includes some unpublished tales that were held in reserve.
The tales cover a wide variety of topics – some quirky, some mysterious, some seasonal, some strange and most of them with a local connection, but not all.
Short Tales During Lockdown is on sale at the price of £5 in bookshops in Berwick and retail outlets in Ford and Etal. The author is donating the net proceeds of sale to The Probus Club, The Fourum and TillVAS.