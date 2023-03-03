These were originally published in the newsletter of The Probus Club of Berwick-upon-Tweed, The Fourum newsletter for the villages of Branxton, Crookham, Ford and Etal and the newsletter of the Till Valley Archaeological Society (TillVAS).

The booklet also includes some unpublished tales that were held in reserve.

The tales cover a wide variety of topics – some quirky, some mysterious, some seasonal, some strange and most of them with a local connection, but not all.

Antony Chessell and the front cover.