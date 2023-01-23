You Can Run tells of a group of armed mercenaries laying siege to a remote village in search of Alex Winter and his 15-year-old daughter, Ruby.

If the new thriller enjoys a fraction of the success of debut novel The Man On The Street and follow-ups One Way Street and Dead End Street, it’s going to make people wonder where exactly it’s set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no problem with the trilogy which locates the action firmly in Newcastle, to the extent that fans can follow in the footsteps of homeless hero Jimmy Mullen and his down-at-heel friends.

Trevor Wood.

But which village did Trevor have in mind when writing You Can Run?

“I tried very hard to find a real Northumberland village that worked,” said Trevor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to Morpeth Book Festival last year and threw the question out to the audience: if you were setting a book in rural Northumberland, what kind of things should be there?

“I had some lovely chats with local people who gave me some really good ideas so hopefully the story will resonate with the people of Northumberland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor said that as part of his research he also stayed for a week in Snitter, using the village not far from Rothbury as a base while he went exploring ‘the wilds of Northumberland’.

But in the end, he decided his besieged village would have to be an amalgamation of several real-life places. Hence the fictional name, Coldburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who buys the book will get a clue as to where it’s supposed to be from the map on the inside cover.

Trevor first ventured into creative writing as a playwright with friend Ed Waugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But crime fiction was his first and enduring love and he switched to the genre after attending a writing course and then signing up to the first crime writing course at the University of East Anglia.

His fourth book, You Can Run, is set for publication on March 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad