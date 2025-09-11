A rail operator welcomed three authors on board to write a new thriller live at 125mph!

Gordon Brown (AKA Morgan Cry), Douglas Skelton and Natalie Jayne Clark boarded the 09:24 Lumo service from Edinburgh to London King’s Cross. One of the Lumo stops is Morpeth Railway Station and this is where they had photographs taken.

They took it in turns to craft an original short story inspired by the East Coast Main Line, the characters they met on board and suggestions from online crime fans.

The authors also hosted a high-speed book signing during the journey before returning to Edinburgh the same evening to continue the collaborative tale.

The finished story will be released in written and audiobook form for Lumo customers to enjoy in the coming weeks.

Gordon said: “It’s amazing how many ideas come to you when you’re in a real-world travel environment. To work alongside the other authors was a real honour.”