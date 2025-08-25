Author Rory Clements to discuss his latest book at Waterstones in Morpeth
Historical crime and thriller writer Rory Clements will be appearing at Waterstones in Morpeth next month to talk about his latest book.
Evil in High Places is a gripping thriller set at the time of the 1936 Olympics.
Fans of Robert Harris and Philip Kerr are particularly likely to enjoy reading this taut thriller, which delves deep into the machinations of power in a corrupt city on the brink of war.
Tickets for Rory Clements at Waterstones in Morpeth on Thursday, September 25 from 6pm are £5 and they are available online at www.waterstones.com/events/an-evening-with-rory-clements/morpeth or in-store – there is also a book and ticket option for £20.