Author Ron Clarke to discuss his debut book at Beadnell WI
Ron Clarke will be discussing his debut book at Beadnell WI on Thursday, May 9 from 7pm.
Do You Want Monkey Blood With That? is a light-hearted look back at his student days as an ice cream man on the Northumberland coast in the summer of 1976 – one of the hottest on record.
Ron said: “I was based in Seahouses, but lucky enough to travel up and down the spectacular coastline, taking in Bamburgh, Beadnell, Craster, Embleton and even as far up as the mystical Holy Island.
“I am delighted to be invited to Beadnell WI to talk about the background to the book. I spent many wonderful childhood family holidays in Beadnell.
“In the days before cheap foreign travel, it seemed a very long way from our home in Newcastle.”
Do You Want Monkey Blood With That? is published by Blossom Spring Publishing and is available on Amazon.