Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do You Want Monkey Blood With That? is a light-hearted look back at his student days as an ice cream man on the Northumberland coast in the summer of 1976 – one of the hottest on record.

Ron said: “I was based in Seahouses, but lucky enough to travel up and down the spectacular coastline, taking in Bamburgh, Beadnell, Craster, Embleton and even as far up as the mystical Holy Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted to be invited to Beadnell WI to talk about the background to the book. I spent many wonderful childhood family holidays in Beadnell.

Do You Want Monkey Blood With That? is Ron Clarke's debut book.

“In the days before cheap foreign travel, it seemed a very long way from our home in Newcastle.”