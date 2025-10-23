The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick have announced an exciting upcoming author event this November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, November 7 Leigh Radford will visit Alnwick to discuss her debut novel One Yellow Eye.

Leigh trained as a broadcast journalist, working for commercial radio Time Out, The Times and The Sun, and the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former book publicist, she is a graduate of Faber Academy and is currently developing content for film and television through her production company Kenosha Kickers.

Leigh Radford.

One Yellow Eye follows scientist Kesta as she tries to find a cure for her husband Tim who was the last person to be bitten in a zombie apocalypse and is being hidden from the government in her basement.

Helen Stanton, The Accidental Bookshop owner said: “Our next event is the zombie apocalypse novel you didn’t know you needed. It’s as funny as it is moving and thought provoking. I've read it and loved it and can't wait to talk to Leigh.”

Tickets are now available.