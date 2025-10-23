Author Leigh Radford to visit Alnwick’s Accidental Bookshop with her debut One Yellow Eye
On Friday, November 7 Leigh Radford will visit Alnwick to discuss her debut novel One Yellow Eye.
Leigh trained as a broadcast journalist, working for commercial radio Time Out, The Times and The Sun, and the BBC.
A former book publicist, she is a graduate of Faber Academy and is currently developing content for film and television through her production company Kenosha Kickers.
One Yellow Eye follows scientist Kesta as she tries to find a cure for her husband Tim who was the last person to be bitten in a zombie apocalypse and is being hidden from the government in her basement.
Helen Stanton, The Accidental Bookshop owner said: “Our next event is the zombie apocalypse novel you didn’t know you needed. It’s as funny as it is moving and thought provoking. I've read it and loved it and can't wait to talk to Leigh.”
Tickets are now available.