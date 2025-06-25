Acclaimed author Annie Garthwaite is to host a special live event at Bamburgh Castle to mark the release of her latest novel, The King’s Mother, in paperback.

Known for her powerful portrayals of the women of the Wars of the Roses, Annie will bring her characters and their history to life in an exclusive ‘Mothers-in-War’ talk on Thursday, July 3.

The popular historical fiction writer will read from The King’s Mother and discuss the formidable lives of Cecily Neville and Margaret Beaufort - two women whose ambition, resilience, and strategic prowess helped shape English history.

Bamburgh Castle was the first castle to fall to gunpowder during the Wars of the Roses. Join Annie in the very spot where the castle walls were breached by cannons in 1464.

The event includes a unique ‘Wars of the Roses’ tour of the castle giving insights into Bamburgh’s role during the dynastic civil wars.

Claire Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle, said: “Annie Garthwaite is one of my absolute favourite authors. She brings unsung heroes in history to life with her vivid and gripping storytelling.

"Bamburgh played such a pivotal role in the Wars of the Roses and features in both The King’s Mother and her first novel, Cecily.

“This will be a fascinating opportunity for people to learn more about this epic part of Bamburgh’s history and the complexities of the characters who lived and fought through it.”

Talks are at 11am and 2pm and last 90-minutes followed by the castle tour.

For more details and to book visit bamburghcastle.com