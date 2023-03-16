News you can trust since 1854
An evening with founding editor of offline publisher Analog Sea at shop in Berwick

The Interesting Books + Zines shop on West Street in Berwick is hosting an event with the founding editor of Analog Sea, Jonathan Simons.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT

Analog Sea is an offline publisher distributing exclusively to physical bookshops. The Analog Sea Review, now in its fourth edition, is an award-winning literary journal that aims to represent a community of writers and artists wishing to maintain a contemplative life in the digital age.

Jonathan will give an introduction to Analog Sea and carry out some readings before a conversation between him and Ben Lewis of Interesting Books + Zines.

There will then be audience questions, a drinks reception and a book signing.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, starting at 7pm. Tickets are £6 per person – for more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://interestingbooks.co.uk/products/analog-sea-event

Ben said: “Numbers will be limited due to the size of our shop, so we would advise booking your place as soon as possible if you’re interested in attending.”

