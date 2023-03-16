An evening with founding editor of offline publisher Analog Sea at shop in Berwick
The Interesting Books + Zines shop on West Street in Berwick is hosting an event with the founding editor of Analog Sea, Jonathan Simons.
Analog Sea is an offline publisher distributing exclusively to physical bookshops. The Analog Sea Review, now in its fourth edition, is an award-winning literary journal that aims to represent a community of writers and artists wishing to maintain a contemplative life in the digital age.
Jonathan will give an introduction to Analog Sea and carry out some readings before a conversation between him and Ben Lewis of Interesting Books + Zines.
There will then be audience questions, a drinks reception and a book signing.
The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, starting at 7pm. Tickets are £6 per person – for more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://interestingbooks.co.uk/products/analog-sea-event
Ben said: “Numbers will be limited due to the size of our shop, so we would advise booking your place as soon as possible if you’re interested in attending.”