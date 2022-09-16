Anna, whose Pages & Co series has sold over 80,000 copies in the UK and is sold in over 20 countries around the world grew up and still has family in Ponteland.

The former pupil of both Ponteland Middle School and Ponteland High School has brought her local knowledge to the fore in the fifth book in the series, The Treehouse Library.

Inspiration struck when Anna visited The Poison Garden at The Alnwick Garden whilst writing the fourth book in the series and the experience shaped her character ‘The Botanist’ who has a key role in The Treehouse Library.

Anna James' latest book has been partly inspired by the treehouse at The Alnwick Garden.

There is also action at both Hadrian’s Wall and Sycamore Gap, places that Anna spent a lot of time during her childhood.

In Anna’s books her characters are able to ‘bookwander’, that is jump into and out of the pages of well-known books and The Treehouse Library includes action in The Secret Garden as well as starring roles for Robin Hood and the Jabberwocky.

Anna will be back at The Alnwick Garden next month talking about how the area has inspired her for a special event for families in the world-famous Treehouse Restaurant.

Guests will be able to enjoy an author meet and greet and afternoon tea to celebrate the book’s highly anticipated release.

Anna James.

Afternoon Tea with Anna James will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 5pm and is now open for booking by contacting [email protected]

The Treehouse Library is out now, £12.99 hardback, ISBN: 9780008410858.

The treehouse at The Alnwick Garden.

The Treehouse Library is the latest in the Pages and Co series by Anna James.