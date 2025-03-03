From Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 2, residents and visitors celebrated the power of storytelling with workshops, events, performances and enjoyed the chance to mingle with an impressive line-up of authors, poets and artists.

Founder, Suzy Walker reflected: “Best festival so far, the town was buzzing with inspiring and entertaining authors and support from our wonderful volunteers.

“Engagement from the audience was incredible - we’ve had unbelievably positive response about festival and free fringe. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support efforts and energy. Roll on next year. Alnwick is the story capital of the north.”

Kicking off the festival in Alnwick Marketplace The weekend kicked off with a free evening of performances and street food in Alnwick Marketplace on Friday, February 28.

A celebratory launch The launch featured a celebration of live music, entertainment and food vendors.

Spark! LED drummers group, Spark! performed a unique light and drumming show.

Live music from Alnwick Allstars The evening kicked off with a live musical performance by vocal group, Alnwick Allstars.