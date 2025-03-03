Alnwick Story Fest in pictures as weekend hailed as 'best festival yet'

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:23 BST
The third Alnwick Story Fest has been hailed as the best yet.

From Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 2, residents and visitors celebrated the power of storytelling with workshops, events, performances and enjoyed the chance to mingle with an impressive line-up of authors, poets and artists.

Founder, Suzy Walker reflected: “Best festival so far, the town was buzzing with inspiring and entertaining authors and support from our wonderful volunteers.

“Engagement from the audience was incredible - we’ve had unbelievably positive response about festival and free fringe. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support efforts and energy. Roll on next year. Alnwick is the story capital of the north.”

The weekend kicked off with a free evening of performances and street food in Alnwick Marketplace on Friday, February 28. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council)

1. Kicking off the festival in Alnwick Marketplace

The weekend kicked off with a free evening of performances and street food in Alnwick Marketplace on Friday, February 28. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council) Photo: Alnwick Town Council

The launch featured a celebration of live music, entertainment and food vendors. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council)

2. A celebratory launch

The launch featured a celebration of live music, entertainment and food vendors. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council) Photo: Alnwick Town Council

LED drummers group, Spark! performed a unique light and drumming show. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council)

3. Spark!

LED drummers group, Spark! performed a unique light and drumming show. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council) Photo: Jane Coltman

The evening kicked off with a live musical performance by vocal group, Alnwick Allstars. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council)

4. Live music from Alnwick Allstars

The evening kicked off with a live musical performance by vocal group, Alnwick Allstars. (Photo: Alnwick Town Council) Photo: Alnwick Town Council

