The organiser of Alnwick Story Fest has given special thanks to those who have made the festival possible again ahead of its launch.

Over the coming weekend, Alnwick will be buzzing with authors, poets and musicians in a celebration of storytelling.

The festival will launch in Alnwick Market Place this Friday, February 28 with a free evening of entertainment featuring live music, street food, and a light and drumming show, followed by a weekend of events and workshops across the town.

Founder, Suzy Walker gave her appreciation as the event’s third year approaches. She said: “I wanted to send a personal note of huge thanks to everyone who has helped make this happen.

LED drummer group, Spark! will perform at the festival's opening evening on Friday, February 28.

"Alnwick Story Fest is a Community Interest Company, which means we are entirely volunteer-led, working tirelessly to create a festival that celebrates stories, creativity, and the incredible spirit of our town.

“With world events feeling overwhelming and uncertainty lingering, it’s easy to feel powerless. While billionaires carve up the world and profit reigns supreme, something far more powerful is happening right here in our little northern town – the story capital of the north.

“Alnwick has come together in the most generous, spectacular way, proving that true wealth isn’t measured in numbers, but in community, creativity, and connection."

Suzy also gave her thanks to the partners and supporters who ‘made the event possible’, including: Alnwick Playhouse, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Town Council, The Barbour Foundation, The Carr-Ellison Family Charitable Trust, CLC Group, Newcastle Office, The Hadrian Trust, Sir James Knott Trust, R W Mann Trust, The Accidental Bookshop, Barter Books and Bailiffgate Museum.

For more information about the weekends events, visit: https://alnwickstoryfest.com/