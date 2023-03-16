The book titled Alnwick, Pubs, Lanes and Alleyways takes the reader on a walking tour around the market town of Alnwick highlighting the pubs, alleyways, and lanes with historical facts and personal anecdotes.

Whilst most visitors to Alnwick will be aware of the Castle and Gardens, many may miss out on the other treasures to be found in the old town.

It is hoped that this book will awaken the curiosity of readers to the variety of pubs in the town and to the history behind the ancient lanes and alleyways that connect them.

Tom Allen.

The book is priced at £5 with 100% of the purchase price being donated to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Tom said “My wife and I decided to move to England after having worked in Germany and Switzerland for nearly 30 years. During that time, we had spent many of our holidays visiting different parts of the UK and, for our retirement chose to be close to the coast in Northumberland.

"Having lived abroad for so many years, I was aware that, abroad, the pub is regarded as an integral part of British social life, but the value of pubs as part of the fabric of social life is often neglected at home and pub numbers have been in sharp decline for decades.

“My interests include photography, history, architecture, and pubs and the idea for the book came out of the combination of these interests, in particular, because Alnwick has so much to offer in terms of interesting architecture, history and a wide selection of different pubs.

"I chose HospiceCare North Northumberland because it is a local charity providing a vital service throughout a large area of the county and the book is also based locally.”