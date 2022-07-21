Alnwick man gives insight into Asperger's in debut book

The book, called 'Wonderboy' written by James Matthewson, is a collection of writings highlighting the experience of growing up with Asperger's Syndrome.

Asperger's is an Autistic Spectrum Disorder which many people are not diagnosed with until adulthood, James included.

In recent years, famous figures including Elon Musk and Chris Packham have spoken about living with Asperger's.

James Matthewson.

James said: "It's a really exciting time and I feel hugely privileged to be able to release this very personal collection of writings with the support of my publishers at Olympia.

"Highlighting the experience of children and young people growing up on the Autistic spectrum is vitally important to building a better understanding of conditions like Aspergers in

wider society.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who has supported this book since its inception and I'm already looking forward to future writing projects I have in the pipeline."

The book has already received high praise from respected figures including the world authority on Asperger's syndrome, Professor Tony Attwood.

He said: “I have not so enjoyed reading a book about Autism for many years. To explore and understand autism, the greatest insight might not come from a textbook but from poems, like those written by James Matthewson and featured in this book."

It has also been praised by Lesley Henderson, founder and CEO of Autism charity, The Toby Henderson Trust.