Alnwick-born author's new audiobook brings North East story-telling to life

Alnwick-born author Nicky Black is helping to bring storytelling to life with the help of a star cast.

Her new – and first – audiobook, The Flower House, is narrated by acclaimed North East actors Trevor Fox (Billy Elliot, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason) and Phillippa Wilson (Heartbeat).

The Flower House transports listeners between the free-spirited hippy era of the late 1960s and the modern day.

Set against the backdrop of iconic local landmarks past and present, like the Handyside Arcade, Summerhill, and Grey’s Monument, this dual-timeline narrative is as much a love letter to Newcastle as it is a compelling piece of fiction.

The audiobook was recorded at Sounds Good, a state-of-the-art audio studio in the heart of the city.

A partnership between New Writing North, Northumbria University (where the studio is based) and major UK publisher Hachette UK, Sounds Good amplifies voice talent and diverse stories through high-quality audiobooks.

“It was a real pleasure to be able to record the audiobook locally,” says Nicky, who now lives in North Tyneside. “To have such a brilliant story set in Newcastle, narrated by North East voices, and now produced right here in the city — it just feels right.”

New Writing North audio development lead, Lucie McNeil, said: “It has been fun and a pleasure to produce a book based in the heart of Newcastle, written by a local author and using some of our best homegrown actors.”

The Flower House is available now on Audible and Apple Books.