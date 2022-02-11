Alnwick author's award-winning debut novel set to be pubished

The Midwife by Tricia Cresswell.

Tricia Cresswell is a retired public health doctor who temporarily returned to work in spring 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and last year volunteered as a vaccinator.

Her writing reflects her concerns about social justice, women’s reproductive rights and child health.

Now, her creative response to the climate emergency has taken priority in her writing, though, like everything, this has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Tricia Cresswell.

After retiring, she achieved a Distinction in her Creative Writing MA at Newcastle University in 2017 and in 2020 won the Mslexia Debut Novel Award for The Midwife.

It tells the tale of a woman who, in 1838 after a violent storm, is found alone and near death on the Northumberland moors.

She has no memory of who she is or how she got there. But she knows instinctively how to help a woman in labour, how to expertly dress a wound and how to speak fluent French.

With the odds stacked against her, she starts to build her life from scratch, using her skills to help other women around her. But her missing identity continues to torment her sense of self…

Meanwhile, 1841 and Dr Borthwick lives a solitary life, delivering babies to mothers in the elegant homes of high society London.

His professional reputation is spotless and he keeps his private life just as clean, isolating himself from any new acquaintances. No one knows that he is harbouring a dark secret from his past.