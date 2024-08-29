Alnwick author, Nicky Black, takes us back to the 1960s in her new, gripping novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick born-and-raised author, Nicky Black, has released her third novel, “The Flower House”, taking readers back to the late 1960s in Newcastle, when the Summer of Love and hippy culture were taking the region by storm.

Nicky’s first two gritty novels, The Prodigal and The Rave, have been Amazon best-sellers, and she is hoping the third book in the “Valley Park” series will win Northumbrian hearts as much as the first two.

All three novels are based on the same fictional estate of Valley Park, an estate inspired by Nicky’s experiences of working on riot-torn Newcastle housing estates back in the 1990s, and the resilient, salt-of-the-earth communities who survived them. This will be the final novel of the series, set in two eras: when the estate was being built during the 1960s, and its final demise in 2023.

"It's important to me to bring the North East to life, using authentic places, local phrases and characters we all know, love and hate from our everyday lives. The Flower House is a dual-timeline story, featuring places like the Handyside Arcade, which has a unique place in Newcastle’s history and the hearts of people of the North East who remember those heady times,” says Nicky.

The Flower House by Nicky Black, released 29th August 2024

Some readers might make an association between Summer Square, where the Flower House itself is situated, and the Summerhill area of Newcastle. They’d be right to, because Summerhill was once a magnet for those who sought an alternative lifestyle back in the day.

“It’s very loosely based on Summerhill,” says Nicky, “though I’ve had to be imaginative with the topography of the area to make it fit with the Valley Park estate. I’ve met people my age and older who remember that area fondly as a bit of a hippy haven.”

Nicky, 56, who now lives in North Tyneside, eventually gave up working in January 2024 in order to finish The Flower House and hopes to be able to make a living from writing full-time.

“It’s been a labour of love, and I’ve learned a lot.” she says, “I’m so excited for fans of The Prodigal and The Rave – as well as new readers – to get their next fix of Valley Park. It’s a stand-alone story, so you don’t need to have read the other two to enjoy this one in its own right.”

Nicky Doherty, writing as Nicky Black

Nicky plans to set her next novel in the North East also.

“I can’t imagine writing about any other place,” she says. “The North East is in my bones, and I love its vibe, its people and its optimism.”

What is the book about?

On a summer’s night in 1967, sixteen-year-old Jeff Gentle and his older sister meet a homeless hippy called Kip Armstrong at an anti-war rally in Newcastle. With their parents dead and their guardians back in Scotland, Jeff and his sister invite Kip and his girlfriend to stay at their beautiful Georgian home. When others join them, a small commune is born, and they rename their Georgian home The Flower House. They live a life of peace, love and harmony. Until it all goes horribly wrong …

Nicky Doherty, writing as Nicky Black

Fast forward to 2023, and Jeff has bequeathed the Flower House to his daughter Vivien, a property developer who has won the contract to redevelop the Valley Park Estate. The Flower House stands in the shadow of the estate, and Jeff witnessed its construction in the sixties. To him, it is the pits of hell and should be left well alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivien is delighted to once again be living with the father she adores in the house she loves, but within its walls lie painful memories and a past full of secrets, secrets that can’t stay hidden forever when Vivien becomes embroiled in the life of one woman who would rather die than leave her home on Valley Park.

The Flower House is available exclusively from Amazon, in paperback and as an e-book.