A Christmas shopping evening and book signing at Waterstones in Morpeth
A Christmas shopping evening is taking place at Waterstones in Morpeth on Thursday, November 28.
Running between 5.30pm and 7pm, there will be festive refreshments, a bookwrapping service, a double points evening for loyalty card holders and a very special visit from debut crime novelist A.D. Bergin – who will be signing copies of The Wicked Of The Earth.
England’s deadliest witch trial happened in the North East in 1650 when the Newcastle Corporation brought in an infamous Scottish witch finder and 16 accused witches were hung upon a triangular scaffold on the Town Moor.
The Wicked Of The Earth reveals the depth of greed and corruption that fuelled the killings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.