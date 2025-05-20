Book Talk with Tracy Borman - The Stolen Crown

Historian Tracy Borman returns to Alnwick Castle to speak about her latest book The Stolen Crown. Join us for a fascinating evening.

We are delighted to welcome the acclaimed historian and author Tracy Borman back to Alnwick Castle on Tuesday 23rd September to speak about her latest book The Stolen Crown: Treachery, Deceit and the Death of the Tudor Dynasty.

In March 1603, Queen Elizabeth I, the last Tudor monarch, lay dying at Richmond Palace. The queen's ministers clustered round her bedside, urging her to name her successor - something she had stubbornly resisted throughout her reign. Almost with her last breath, she whispered that James VI of Scotland should succeed her. She died shortly afterwards and the throne of England passed peacefully from Tudor to Stuart. Or so we've been led to believe. In this illustrated talk based on her new book, bestselling author, historian and broadcaster Tracy Borman will reveal the shocking truth behind one of history’s best-kept secrets.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view rarely-seen items from the Alnwick Castle archive relevant to the subject of the talk.

Tracy Borman is Chief Historian of Historic Royal Palaces and Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust. In 2024, she was awarded an OBE for services to heritage.