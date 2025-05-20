Book Talk with Annie Gray - A History of the High Street
We are delighted to welcome historian, author and broadcaster Annie Gray to Alnwick Castle on 13th June to speak about her latest book The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker: A History of the High Street.
Bustling with rich detail, historical vignettes and surprising wares, this is the story of Britain's best-loved but ever-changing public spaces. Annie Gray takes us down the street and through the ages, from medieval marketplaces to the purpose-built concrete precincts of the twentieth century. Peeping through the windows of tailors, tearooms and grocers, we explore everything from the toyshops of yesteryear - where curiosities were sold for adults, not children - to the birth of brands we shop at today.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to view rarely-seen items from the Alnwick Castle archive relevant to the subject of the talk.
Known for BBC Radio 4's The Kitchen Table and episodes of the podcast You're Dead To Me, Annie Gray is known as 'the queen of food historians'. The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker was called 'a rich, lively and nostalgia-provoking sensory experience ... history in its messiest, most bustling human essence' by The Times.