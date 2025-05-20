Book Talk with Annie Gray - A History of the High Street

Food historian Annie Gray comes to Alnwick Castle to speak about her latest book. Join us for a fascinating evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are delighted to welcome historian, author and broadcaster Annie Gray to Alnwick Castle on 13th June to speak about her latest book The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker: A History of the High Street.

Bustling with rich detail, historical vignettes and surprising wares, this is the story of Britain's best-loved but ever-changing public spaces. Annie Gray takes us down the street and through the ages, from medieval marketplaces to the purpose-built concrete precincts of the twentieth century. Peeping through the windows of tailors, tearooms and grocers, we explore everything from the toyshops of yesteryear - where curiosities were sold for adults, not children - to the birth of brands we shop at today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view rarely-seen items from the Alnwick Castle archive relevant to the subject of the talk.

Annie Gray's book 'The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker'.

Known for BBC Radio 4's The Kitchen Table and episodes of the podcast You're Dead To Me, Annie Gray is known as 'the queen of food historians'. The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker was called 'a rich, lively and nostalgia-provoking sensory experience ... history in its messiest, most bustling human essence' by The Times.