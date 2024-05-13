Blyth Battery Goes to War event prepares to make 2024 return
The event, featuring battle reenactments and military vehicle displays, will take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May between 10am and 4pm.
Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery's volunteer group, said this year would be the “biggest and best” event yet.
Lindsay added: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the site and having a fantastic weekend. This year is so important, being the eightieth anniversary of D-Day, so come along and support us.”
Blyth Battery was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy and was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage. It is now a military and heritage museum run by volunteers.
Entry to the event is free but donations are encouraged.
Blyth Battery will also be a focal point for the county’s celebrations to mark the D-Day anniversary on June 6.
