Bluey Meet and Greet Sells Out
Manor Walks shopping centre in Cramlington is thrilled to announce an exciting event that is sure to delight fans of the popular children's TV show, Bluey. Families have the opportunity to meet their favourite Blue Heeler in person at intervals!
The now sold out event is taking place on Tuesday 28th May and promises fun and entertainment for the whole family with the opportunity to get your photo taken for a memorable experience. There will also be a whole host of crafts and colouring in from Wednesday 29th until Friday 31st May in the Craft Zone.
"We are excited to bring the magic of Bluey to life at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure," said Nick Lambert, Centre Manager, "this event is a fantastic opportunity for children and families to meet the beloved character and enjoy free family fun this May half term.”