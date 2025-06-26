Bluey & Bingo are arriving from down under this July!

Join this playful duo at Alnwick Castle this July.

On the 5th and 6th of July, your favourite sisters, Bluey and Bingo, are coming to Alnwick Castle, all the way from Australia!

Free with admission, come and see Bluey and Bingo as they make regular appearances at intervals throughout the day, and join them for a meet and greet session and their toy box activities.

Appearances will take place in Alnwick Castle's Inner Bailey at:

11am

12 noon

1pm

2pm

3pm

For more information, visit the Alnwick Castle website.