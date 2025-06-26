Bluey and Bingo are coming to Alnwick Castle!

By Caitlin Barr
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 13:09 BST
Bluey & Bingo are arriving from down under this July!placeholder image
Bluey & Bingo are arriving from down under this July!
Join this playful duo at Alnwick Castle this July.

On the 5th and 6th of July, your favourite sisters, Bluey and Bingo, are coming to Alnwick Castle, all the way from Australia!

Free with admission, come and see Bluey and Bingo as they make regular appearances at intervals throughout the day, and join them for a meet and greet session and their toy box activities.

Appearances will take place in Alnwick Castle's Inner Bailey at:

  • 11am
  • 12 noon
  • 1pm
  • 2pm
  • 3pm

For more information, visit the Alnwick Castle website.

Related topics:BingoAlnwick CastleAustralia
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice