Blues Rock trio returns to Warkworth

Saturday 23rd November sees a welcome return to Warkworth Memorial Hall for the Alex Hamilton Band. With Alex on lead guitar and vocals, Nick Hamilton on bass and Ian Beestin on drums, they are a Blues/Rock trio of exceptional power and dynamics.

Gaining notoriety on the back of being a talented young guitarist with skills beyond his age, Alex has since matured and developed a tasteful and subtle guitar technique that has been compared to Robben Ford and Matt Scofield. His debut album at the age of 18 won the Scottish New Music Award in 2011 and his subsequent albums have all been nominated for awards including the British Blues Awards, several years running.

Having toured extensively across Britain and Europe with his trio "The Alex Hamilton Band", he has regularly sold out theatres and music clubs, gaining a following of musicians and music fans alike. He has shared stages with some of the best musicians in his genre including Carl Verheyen, Anysley Lister, Henrik Freishlader and King King. With multiple award winning albums, a strong fanbase, growing online presence, endorsements from some notable manufactures and continuous radio play across the world Alex Hamilton's music is starting to be heard.

Tickets (£10) should be booked with Peter Burnham, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388.