Blast off into fun with Eldon Square's Space Explorers experience this February half-term

Prepare for an exciting, out-of-this-world adventure this February half-term as Eldon Square invites all young explorers to embark on an epic intergalactic journey with the Space Explorers experience.

Taking place from Wednesday, February 26 to Saturday, March 1, in the Community Quarter, from 11am to 3pm each day, budding astronauts aged 4+ can dive into a variety of fun and educational activities designed to inspire their curiosity for science and fuel their imagination about space exploration.

Led by an expert team of Astro Rangers, children will get the chance to create their very own “Mission to Mars” file, packed with fun and educational activities that include:

Designing a rocket: unleash creativity and design your own route to the stars.

Planet crafting: learn about the wonders of the solar system while crafting your planet.

Code Breaker Challenges: solve thrilling puzzles and unlock secrets.

Immersive space storytelling: enjoy captivating tales from beyond the stars.

Admission is completely free of charge, and each child will get to take home their “Mission to Mars” file, a keepsake of their unforgettable adventure through time and space.

Whether your little ones are aspiring astronauts or simply love to explore, the Space Explorers experience at Eldon Square is the perfect half-term adventure!

Plus, after all the excitement, where better to refuel than at one of Eldon Square’s restaurants. With options like Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Nando’s, Pizza Express, Wagamama’s and more, there’s something to satisfy every appetite.

Olivia Telfer, Marketing Manager at Eldon Square, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Space Explorers experience this February half-term. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and enjoy fun, educational activities that inspire creativity and learning. We look forward to welcoming all budding explorers and families to Eldon Square this half term.”

For more information and to plan your visit, please go to https://eldonsquare.co.uk/space-explorers/