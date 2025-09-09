Berwick's Pete Lannon brings ‘Simply Breathtaking’ show to The Maltings at St. Aidan’s Peace Church…

Award-winning Scottish company SUPERFAN’s high-octane smash hit Edinburgh Fringe show Stuntman arrives in Berwick on Saturday 20 September.

Known for bold, playful performances that explore the world in unexpected ways, SUPERFAN is led by Ellie Dubois, Kim Donohoe, and Pete Lannon.

Stuntman uses a blend of dance, theatre and circus, to present a hilarious, and tender ode to the relationship between masculinity and male violence. The show creates cartoonish action-movie inspired fight scenes using the performers lived experiences.

The explosive performance showcases a duet in which two stuntmen wrestle with their relationship to violence on and off screen. Told through a series of satirical stunts with high impact, Stuntman is not only inspired by classic and contemporary action movies such as Die Hard and John Wick, but also the performers’ personal experiences of their relationships with violence and aggression.

Through hard-hitting and entertaining theatrics, performers David Banks (Fox) (Stuntman, Summerhall) and Sadiq Ali (The Chosen Haram, UK Tour; Tell Me, UK Tour; The Unlikely Friendship of Featherboy and Tentacle Girl, Assembly Roxy) introduce an up-close and personal look into their lives in an intensely physical, funny, and moving production.

Pete Lannon – who’s no stranger to The Maltings – devised and directed Stuntman and shared why bringing the production to Berwick means so much:

"The Maltings is where I discovered my love for theatre and where I first got to experience the joy of being onstage. My first memory there is seeing my school friends play trees in The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe in the early 90s and thinking “wow, maybe I could do that”. From there I started attending the Saturday morning drama classes and then the Youth Theatre, and realised that there wasn’t anything else I wanted to do as a career. I feel really fortunate that I get to do this as my job and I wouldn’t have been able to without getting to see and be part of all different kinds of performances at The Maltings.

We can’t wait to bring Stuntman to audiences in Berwick. It’s been a long time coming - we had shows booked to tour to The Maltings in 2020 that had to be cancelled - so Berwick was top of our list when we were able to tour the UK again. I’m still yet to play a tree onstage, but I’m beyond excited to bring a show I directed back to my hometown."

See SUPERFAN's Stuntman on Saturday 20 September at The Maltings at St. Aidan’s Peace Church

Previous praise for Stuntman:

“This is the kind of theatre we need.” ★★★★ The List

“A subtle and moving meditation on masculine violence.” ★★★★ The Stage

“On the surface fun and silly, it has much greater depth …delivered with a (thoughtful) punch. A small but perfectly formed piece of theatre.” Glasgow Theatre Blog

For more information and to book tickets for Stuntman at The Maltings at St. Aidan’s Peace Church on Saturday 20 September at 7.30pm, visit The Maltings website: www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/superfan-presents-stuntman