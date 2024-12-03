Berwick-upon-Tweed is in the spotlight as local author brings her books to school Christmas market

A book set in Berwick-Upon-Tweed is the latest in the series by local author Carolina Knight Ewing and she will be taking her chapter books to Berwick for the Middle School Christmas market this weekend. Felix and Everly’s Mini Adventures are children’s books aimed at 5-9 year olds and book 6, A Blizzard in Berwick, is mainly set at the Middle School when a snowy day in Berwick leads to sleepover for the main characters and their friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick Middle School is hosting a Christmas market in the town hall on Saturday 7th December from 10am to 2pm and will have stalls by local businesses and schoolchildren as well as a raffle, tea, coffee and hot turkey rolls available. Carolina will be selling all 6 books in the series on her stall.

Felix and Everly discovered they could shrink and talk to animals in Book 1, The Wild Garden. They made friends with insects and animals that live in North-East England such as hedgehogs, kittiwakes, eider ducks and a seal, as well as a red squirrel who needs their help in Book 3, The Old Woods. All the books have a focus on nature and wildlife themes, with local landmarks and popular destinations such as Lindisfarne getting a mention in the stories. The first 4 books in the series follow the seasons, with book 4 being a Christmas story called ‘The Best Christmas (Ever).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The author enlisted her husband, pyrography artist Chris Ewing of Charred Wood, to do the cover art and illustrations, and his work will be available as prints on the stall at the market alongside a small selection of his handmade pyrography art. Carolina explains a bit about the motivation for writing Book 6, “Berwick is our local town and has so much character and heritage. We found some lovely picture books written by local authors for our children when they were younger. Since my series is aimed at early readers aged 5-9, I wanted to set one of the books in Berwick to continue putting the spotlight on this wonderful town.”

Book 6, A Blizzard in Berwick is set in Berwick-Upon-Tweed

The books are available in local shops such as Slightly Foxed on Bridge Street, Lindisfarne Heritage Centre and the Berwick Library as well as on Amazon or you can get your copy signed if you buy them from the author at the market this Saturday 7th December.