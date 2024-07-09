Berwick: Piers and Fake Volcanoes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beautiful beaches at Berwick-upon-Tweed are rich with fascinating rocks. In this walk led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, Northumbrian Earth, you can find out what they reveal about Berwick's ancient past as well the making of Berwick.

The walk is on Monday 15th July starting at 2:00 pm and finishing at about 5:00pm. The walk will be approximately 6 km long and involves some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore.

Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.

The shape and form of the landscape often give clues to what is happening under the ground. Sometimes these clues can be deceptive, and the fascinating swirl of rocks called the Ladies Skerrs, which can be seen from the coastguards hut on the cliffs at Berwick are no exception.

Ladies Skerrs, Berwick-upon-Tweed

This walk will explore the coastal exposure of rock along the shore of Berwick hunting for fossils and looking at many different layers and types of rocks to find out what they tell us about the time when the rocks were formed way back in the Carboniferous Period.