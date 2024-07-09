Berwick: Piers and Fake Volcanoes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The walk is on Monday 15th July starting at 2:00 pm and finishing at about 5:00pm. The walk will be approximately 6 km long and involves some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore.
Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.
The shape and form of the landscape often give clues to what is happening under the ground. Sometimes these clues can be deceptive, and the fascinating swirl of rocks called the Ladies Skerrs, which can be seen from the coastguards hut on the cliffs at Berwick are no exception.
This walk will explore the coastal exposure of rock along the shore of Berwick hunting for fossils and looking at many different layers and types of rocks to find out what they tell us about the time when the rocks were formed way back in the Carboniferous Period.
We will also be exploring the way in which this rocky story has contributed to how Berwick has developed as a town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.