Berwick Operatic Society presents: ’Allo ‘Allo 2 – The Camembert Caper - A hilarious comedy set in wartime France

Berwick upon Tweed’s leading amateur theatre company, Berwick Opera has started performances of ‘Allo ‘Allo 2 – The Camembert Caper at the Maltings Theatre in Berwick Upon Tweed.

The first performance last night resulted in the following review.

“I had a lovely time last night at Berwick Opera's production of Allo Allo.

The story revolves around getting money to recompense the General who is suitably unhappy that he had lost the painting of the Fallen Madonna with the big boobies! There begins a wonderful farce based on episodes of the classic TV series including lots of Camembert cheeses, real money, fake money, bombs, basques and Lt Gruber’s little tank!

'Tis I LeClerc

The cast were led by Andy Knight as Rene and Sandra Storey as Edith who kept the very funny show moving and included what appeared to be some ad-libbing when certain things went wrong. Nici Lowson's performance of Mimi, and her interactions with Rene were suitably heartwarming and sexy. Anna Emmins as Yvette brought class and beauty to the role and was hilarious in a scene with the General and a record player!

The airmen popped up around the show with their catchphrase 'Hello!' ably played by Jim Denholm and Mark Fleeson and the audience hilarity of their entrance in the railway scene was loud and long. The German contingent headed up by Terry Jones as General von Klinkerhoffen was excellent. The generals use of language was so complete that Herr Flick and Helga had to run to their dictionaries. Herr Flick played by Stuart Faed and Helga played by Diane Renner were true to their characters, with Helga's barely held restraint in her interactions with Flick clearly apparent. The roles of Colonel von Strom, Captain Geering and Lieutenant Gruber played by Bobby Hanlon, David James and Simon Landels respectively captured their onscreen roles with Simon being outstanding in his performance as Gruber.

The role of Alphonse the undertaker was taken by Fergus Rae and it reminded me of Poirot, probably because Alphonse is half Belgium on his mother’s side! His romancing of Edith and his playing the spoons were both performed with enthusiasm.

The performances of Charles Duane as Officer Crabtree and Nicola Summers as Michelle (of the resistance) brought laughs fast and furious with Crabtree regularly mangling his French pronunciation and Michelle only saying things once!

Can this day get any better?

Lastly but certainly not leastly, Kathryn Curry as Madame Fanny le Fan, with her ear trumpet and loud announcements of not being able to hear, and Paul Summers as LeClerc brought laughs in all of there scenes. Special mention must go to Paul as this is his first time acting in a play, I was told, and he had all of the mannerisms of the late Jack Haig who played leClerc in the TV episodes.

An amazing evening out with lots of laughter and smiles on faces. Thanks to Denise Clarke for directing this play and ‘good luck to next year’s performance of Anything Goes.”

"We are excited to bring 'Allo Allo' to the stage," said Denise. "It's a play that combines sharp wit with slapstick comedy, and our cast and crew have done an incredible job of capturing the spirit of the original series."

Tickets are still available for, ‘Allo ‘Allo 2 – The Camembert Caper and can be purchased online at https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/ or by calling the box office at 01289 330999.

‘Allo ‘Allo 2 – The Camembert Caper is a comedy that reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit even in the most challenging times.